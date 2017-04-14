UGF Men's Lacrosse Making Program History

The University of Great Falls Argos are playing their best lacrosse in program history. The team clinched their first ever Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League Division 2 playoff birth. The Argos are also ranked No. 23 in the Under Armour MCLA Coaches' Top 25 poll, which is another team first. Although UGF is happy to be gaining some respect, the players know they can't get caught up in the hype if they want to make a deep playoff run.

"It's really incredible. I don't think anyone really expected it this year," said head coach Fred Boekel. The players set their goal to be a playoff team and the last few weeks they've made everyone a believer," said head coach Fred Boekel.

"I think we're definitely still used to getting used to a lot of the attention and working hard. But being on the national scale now we have a target on our back when we play everybody else so it comes with the aspect of the game. When you be the best, you have to play the best, but now we're in that talk so we have to keep working day in and day out," said midfielder Albert Williams.

The Argos play their second to last regular season game against Metropolitan State University of Denver on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Argo Field in Great Falls.