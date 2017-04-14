Ballerina Savior

A Central Montana dance teacher is impacting lives off the dance floor. Darci Darlington didn't know that her journey in dance that started when she was just three years old would eventually lead her to helping others stay safe.

"Chasee to your line, and point."

Dance is more than technique,

"and pique."

that Darcy Darlington uses to teach choreography.

"Kick, kick, kick.

That's because dance is her form of expression.

"You know a lot times the arts say things that words don't say, that you don't have words for," said Darcy Darlington.

Her passion and foundation for movement was choreographed when she was just a little girl.

However, she didn't know that dance would make her stumble across an unfamiliar world.

"I was teaching in a small town, and I am a Christian, and so I'm pretty particular about my music and my costumes and my choreography. And a couple recognized in me and confided in me that I was actually teaching some rescued girls. And I was like rescued from what? And so they told me about the horrific industry of trafficking," said Darlington.

After learning more about it, Darcy says she was,

"Horrified. I never heard of such a thing. I couldn't sit back and not do anything," said Darlington.

So she did something.

Darcy, along with her husband Russell, own a ranch in a remote location.

"It is secluded. It's up high. It's safe. You can see forever," said Darlington.

The Darlingtons use the scenic property as a safe haven for people Darcy says have been sex trafficked.

"We want to educate people and help them to be aware, but we also want to be a sanctuary for children, women that have been rescued from trafficking," said Darlington.

"We just let them be who they need to be at the moment. Whether it's to sleep all day long or sit in front of the TV and watch TV," said Russell Darlington.

"And Piqué. Hit your Passé," said Darcy Darlington.

But Darcy's involvement goes even further. She's even taken the time to talk to some of her dance students about the dangers of social media and the Internet.

"So the same day that Darcy ended up talking to my daughter, I had just talked to her about the same thing. So to have somebody echo that, it kind of made me feel a lot better to know that my daughter is getting it from another source," said parent Kay Anderson.

"And smile," said Darlington.

But without Darcy's five decades on the dance floor, she may have never discovered her true mission.

"Only God could put that together. Could take a love of mine like dance and then partner it with something that inside of my heart of helping people and just being an advocate for children," said Darlington.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2016 in Montana, 52 alerts were received and 15 were reported human trafficking cases. 10 out of the 15 reported cases were specific to sex trafficking. Tara Bradford, senior vice president of business administration with the Deliver Fund, says the average age a victim is targeted for sex trafficking is between 12 and 14 years old.

---

Links to Resources:

Deliver Fund

Montana Department of Justice Human Trafficking Division

National Human Trafficking Hotline