Bullock nixes bill seeking more scrutiny over mandates

In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,

Multiple fires continue to burn today as Lewis and Clark county is stretched to their limits to try and fight these wildfires. The park creek fire continues to burn upwards of 200 acres but is growing in size as officials say the steep terrain, large amounts of fuel, and the wind have all had an impact on fire fighters ability to contain this fire. “The fire has been actively burning right now. There is quite a bit of wind that is reaching the fire and so that has created an...