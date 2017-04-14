Tax deadline approaching

People have four days left to file their taxes. Tax Help Montana Program Manager Jessie Murray says there seems to be a lot late filers this tax season.

Whether it’s for personal reasons or people simply wait until the last minute, Murray recommends filing as soon as possible. But if you haven’t, an extension is available.

Murray says the extension is good through October. If you end up owing taxes this season you will need to pay an estimated amount which you will owe by the 18th.

He also says if filers end owing and end up missing the deadline without an extension they will be charged a late filing penalty with interest.

But, if you expect to have only a refund there is no penalty. If you need an extension you can go online to irs.gov.