Gustavsen Leads Carroll Saints During Spring Football

With spring practice underway, Carroll turns their offense over to rising senior quarterback Tanner Gustavsen.

"I feel more comfortable this year than I have in the past," Gustavsen said. "It's really exciting. We have a lot of offensive guys, so I'm excited to see what we can do."

Last season, he went 2-0 as the starter after JT Linder suffered ankle injury. Gustavsen split time when Linder returned for the final two games. Now, he has the stage to himself.

"I've been here and I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks come and play for Carroll," Gustavsen said, "Dakota Stonehouse, Mac Roche and JT Linder. Finally being able to step up and be that guy is pretty special."

In the first spring scrimmage, he completed 13 of 16 passes for 76 yards a score, but Gustavsen's mobility allows Carroll to use more run-pass option plays.

"It's going to be another threat that's going to make the defense stay honest," Coach Mike Van Diest said, "certainly, with his ability and speed. We saw it last year we can run multiple plays with him. We don't have to go to a Wildcat offense because Tanner is back there doing what the Wildcat running back would do."

But that doesn't mean they'll take the air out of the football. With offensive weapons coming back expect plenty of passing.

"He's got such great weapons out there," Van Diest said. "Then you throw in that tight end Eric Dawson and Ryan Walsh out of the backfield. That's five or six legitimate options out there and threats down the field."

Gustavsen's next time to impress is Saturday, April 22nd at the Carroll Spring Game. The game will start at noon.