Annual Shrine Circus Kicks Off

Great Falls - The 66th annual Shrine Circus just kicked off Friday evening at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls. A total of two shows Friday featured everything from acrobats to tigers and elephants.

There's actually a brand new performance this year as well and it involves a husband and wife duo. Circus officials tell me that the husband will use an arrow to shoot an apple off of his wife's head! Crazy! Now this is just one of a handful of acts here.

To make the show come together, the behind the scenes work started just as the sun was rising Friday morning. It takes a team of more than 100 on each show ranging from acrobats to clowns. This weekend, another circus staple has returned and that's the circus animals. Ponies. dogs, tigers and elephants and camels will all be a part of the show. Despite bad publicity surrounding circus animals, which forced the Ringling Brothers to shut down their act last year, Shrine Circus elephant trainer George Hanneford says that the circus animals with the Shrine Circus are here to stay.

"My elephants and I have been together our whole lives so they're not just animals. They're more than that. They're more than you'd think of your pet dog. They're like sisters to me. Most of the people that work on the smaller shows and the medium sized shows, their animals are their lives," said Hanneford.

Hanneford says that there is a local vet on call if any of the animals get sick or injured this weekend as well. Now, if you'd like to get out to the circus there's still time. There will be three more shows on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.