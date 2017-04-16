Crews Respond To Deadly Crash Along I-15

The victim in the fatal accident has been identified as 72-year-old Marvin Knutson of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

According to a press release sent out by Cascade Co. Sheriff Bob Edwards this morning, MHP is investigating the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash along I-15, just south of Great Falls, closing parts of the interstate.

Calls first came out around 10:17 Saturday night.

Reports show the crash happened near mile marker 275.

MHP has confirmed the accident was fatal, but no more details have been released.

We are working to find out more information and will continue to update as we learn more.