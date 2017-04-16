Easter 2017 Paris Gibson Park

ATLANTA (AP) - Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time.

A Great Falls man is charged with intimidation after he sent threatening messages to his former employer and disabled employee Kyle Rodriguez, sent homicidal messages via Facebook messenger to his former employer and a former coworker. One of the messages read “I wanted to kill them all in the most brutal way I could think but I walked away.” Other messages were far more brutal and descriptive in Rodriguez’s intent. Rodriguez’s former employer says he was...