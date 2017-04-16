Family time and golf - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Family time and golf

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Looking for something new to do? Well if you never thought about trying out some golf. The Anaconda Golf Course is offering you a chance to try out the course and have some family fun. Every weekend after one o'clock is family time out at the golf course. 
Glenn Wilkerson is the manager at the anaconda golf course. 
He said learning the sport is a great way to spend time outside with the family.

"A husband and wife can make a tea time for two and they can just enjoy the day if they want to bring the kids out everyone can just put their cell phones away an just enjoy the day," said Wilkerson.

He adds that getting the youth involved with building their golfing skills is important to the sport.  and if you're a wildlife lover there usually lots to be seen on the course. 

