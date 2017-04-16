Cats Look to Execute in the Red Zone

One of Montana State's main goals this spring is to iron out their offensive woes from last season.

The Cats ranked dead last in the Big Sky in first downs per game. However, when MSU was able to move the ball into the red zone, they scored 88% of the time.

The Cats would often give the ball to Chad Newell in goal to go situations and have him follow JP Flynn in for the score, but with both players graduating, the Cats have to find a new answer in the red zone.

This spring, Montana State has struggled in scoring position, including in Friday's scrimmage, turning the ball over twice. With the Cats expecting to rely on their defense again this season, they know red zone execution will be a major key for their team.

"Once we got into the red zone, we had two red zone turnovers, one in the two minute drill, just trying to get a chance at the end," said head coach Jeff Choate. "There was a couple of situations, some drops, and some lack of focus in the red zone, that's still an area where I think we've got to mature as a team."

"We just got to finish. We didn't finish very well in the red zone and that's something we did pretty well last year," added senior lineman Dylan Mahoney. "But last year is last year, so we just got to keep improving and learn to finish in the red zone."