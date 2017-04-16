Hellgate Softball Prospers with New Coach

When you go through four coaches in five years, it's tough for any program to sustain success. The Hellgate Knights are no exception.

So the team turned to experience - enter Brad Shaffer.

The new Knight head coach volunteered for 7+ seasons before the coaching turnstile started. Shaffer inherits a roster that is young, but very talented, including five experienced seniors who are hungry to finally turn the program around after having five straight losing seasons.

Team speed will be the key, as the Knights have nine different players that can steal bases. But for the head skipper, getting the culture back on track is the first task this season.

"Well it has to be fun. Winning is more fun than losing and we are going to try and win and have fun at the same time," Coach Shaffer said. "We have some girls that have quite some experience, it's just a matter of putting them where they need to be. They are all up for it, so I think we will be alright."

"I'm super excited for the season ahead of us, and hopefully win some games, because I have heard the record has not been too great," added senior outfielder Jenna Fairfield. "But that is okay, we are going to chance it, we are definitely going to kick some butt this year"