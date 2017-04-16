Pet of the Week: Kai

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Kai as our Pet of the Week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Kai is about 18 months old, and he's a mixed breed medium sized dog. He's full of energy and loves to play and that's not the only thing he enjoys.

"He loves to be petted, loves pretty much everybody. He loves all cats and dogs and he's a friendly, outgoing guy, " said Erin Doran, Markerting Director at the MAAC.

Like most dogs, Kai doesn't like to be left alone for too long. It seems like he would do best with an owner who wants to take him on new adventures.

"He likes to go on walks, runs so he would be good with a fairly active family,' said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Kai, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS.