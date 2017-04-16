Capital High Track Impresses Early On

The Capital High School track and field team looks strong early this season. Boys coach Lon Carter says the team's expectations every year is to finish as one of the top three teams in the state. In order to do that, he says the Bruins need to trust their coaches and translate every piece of feedback to the track. If their team can do that, Capital will have a shot at getting as many people into the state meet as possible.

"We've been doing pretty well. We're a young team. We have a lot of juniors and a lot of sophomores. Now we're starting to get some freshmen who are doing very well," said Coach Carter. "We're pretty pleased with what we're doing right now and we hope that they'll keep getting better and better."

"We've been pretty good, we've won 2 out of our 3 meets so far but we definitely have room for improvement," added junior Xavier Melice.