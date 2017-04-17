Brandon Lee Craft appears in court

Brandon Lee Craft the man accused of killing Adam Petzak last year and leaving his body in a trailer just out side of Great Falls was in court Monday morning.

This was scheduled as a bail bond hearing. In January the defense previously requested Craft's bond be lowered from One Million dollars to $10,000, which the judge denied. Monday the request was for his bond to be set at $100,000.

A number of Craft's friends and family members came to sit in on the hearing, including his mother.

Adam Petzack's mom was also present in the courtroom. She join in by telephone.



The Defense called three witnesses to speak on Craft's behalf. Each said he should be allowed a lower bond because he isn't a flight risk, he has many ties to the community, and he would be able to work. His lawyer even talked about the possibility of being on house arrest.

The State called only two witnesses. One of whom was the Lead Detective and the other, Petzack's mom. Both pointed out, before his arrest, Craft did in fact leave the state and didn't confess right away.

Judge Elizabeth Best listened to both arguments. However, she did not reduce the bond.

Judge Best said the One Million dollar bond will continue to stand. Craft remains in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.