City Commission meets off sight

Last week We first told you city Commissioners were planning an "off-site" meeting Monday. Some residents were concerneed of the spontaneity of the meeting and why it was being held in a different location. So, we went and asked that very question.



Mayor Bob Kelly said meeting off-site is a great way to have a more relaxed and open-ended discussion. Monday, he said commissioners are following up from a meeting in January. Initiatives like how they can continue to support public safety, people, and implementing parks and rec maintenance plans were all discussed.

"Looking at the business district that's in town and helping if we can to get better jobs for people and higher paying jobs and we also ned to talk about our civic center and what we are doing to get that under way. We have got an FRP out and we want to hear from those folks about how its going," said Mayor Kelly.

The Mayor adds he hopes the community sees the increase in police presence, so they can feel safe. Kelly also highlighted the great falls development authority, saying they are doing a great job with worker development. He says they are working very hard to make great falls a more vibrant place to live