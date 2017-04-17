UPDATE: Missing Jefferson County woman found safe

A Great Falls man is charged with intimidation after he sent threatening messages to his former employer and disabled employee Kyle Rodriguez, sent homicidal messages via Facebook messenger to his former employer and a former coworker. One of the messages read “I wanted to kill them all in the most brutal way I could think but I walked away.” Other messages were far more brutal and descriptive in Rodriguez’s intent. Rodriguez’s former employer says he was...

In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,

There were a lot of numbers discussed Tuesday tonight as city commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. But there's one number you need to know about: $1.09. That's the net amount your property taxes are going to go up for a home valued at $100,000. This increase will account for both inflation, as well as paying for increasing health insurance premiums for city employees. Also discussed at the meeting was the failure to pay for additional firef...

The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...