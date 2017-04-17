UPDATE: Missing Jefferson County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Gulick was found safe.
Officials say she was located in the Montana City area, around 7:00pm Monday evening.
______________________________________________________________________________________________ Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said they are looking for for a missing 51 year old female Victoria Gulick. She was last seen by a neighbor Sunday afternoon around 3 pm walking down her drive way. Doolittle said they are search nearby hiking trails by Saddle Mountain and don't suspect foul play. She was last seen wear black clothing and black yoga pants Doolittle asks
Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:29:05 GMT
A Great Falls man is charged with intimidation after he sent threatening messages to his former employer and disabled employee Kyle Rodriguez, sent homicidal messages via Facebook messenger to his former employer and a former coworker. One of the messages read “I wanted to kill them all in the most brutal way I could think but I walked away.” Other messages were far more brutal and descriptive in Rodriguez’s intent. Rodriguez’s former employer says he was...
A Great Falls man is charged with intimidation after he sent threatening messages to his former employer and disabled employee Kyle Rodriguez, sent homicidal messages via Facebook messenger to his former employer and a former coworker. One of the messages read “I wanted to kill them all in the most brutal way I could think but I walked away.” Other messages were far more brutal and descriptive in Rodriguez’s intent. Rodriguez’s former employer says he was...
Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-19 04:20:46 GMT
There were a lot of numbers discussed Tuesday tonight as city commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. But there's one number you need to know about: $1.09. That's the net amount your property taxes are going to go up for a home valued at $100,000. This increase will account for both inflation, as well as paying for increasing health insurance premiums for city employees. Also discussed at the meeting was the failure to pay for additional firef...
There were a lot of numbers discussed Tuesday tonight as city commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. But there's one number you need to know about: $1.09. That's the net amount your property taxes are going to go up for a home valued at $100,000. This increase will account for both inflation, as well as paying for increasing health insurance premiums for city employees. Also discussed at the meeting was the failure to pay for additional firef...
Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:49:32 GMT
The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...
The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...
Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:08:44 GMT
There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand. Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...
There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand. Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...
Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...