Mail-In election set to begin

If you’ve ever wanted to be a member of Great Falls’ community government, you’ll have the opportunity beginning this week.

Great Falls is looking for candidates to run for Mayor, along with two City Commissioners and 45 Neighborhood Council Representatives through a mail-in ballot election.

Meaning voters receive their ballot in the mail and return it with who they’re voting for. Electors are encouraged to file from April 20th to June 19th. To be considered for one of the political openings, you must be a Great Falls resident and registered voter.

Newly elected officials will take office next January. For more information about the upcoming election, contact the Cascade County Election Office at 454-6803.