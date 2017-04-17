Customized exhaust and muffler shop opens Downtown

The 25th Annual Custom Car Show at Expo Park next weekend will be the perfect time for a team of Great Falls co-owners to spread the word about their new small business.

David Lambert says his passion for muscle cars started when he was a kid playing with ‘Hot Wheels.’ At 17, he started working in the auto industry where he’s worked most of his life.

Now, with long-time friend Laura Girard, the two opened Integrity Custom Exhaust and Muffler in Downtown Great Falls.

“I’ve been in the custom exhaust industry for 23 years did it as a living from about 17-years old to 40, so I have a lot experience bending pipe and doing custom exhaust systems,” Lambert said.

Like Lambert, Girard has a love for powerful cars making their business relationship a natural fit.

“I like the muscle cars, I like the cars that sound good,” Girard said. “Get a good muffler on there a good custom exhaust. It sounds good and healthy.”

The two have known each other for over ten years and always talked about opening a business. Lambert says he’d stepped away from working on cars, when Girard reached out to him, re-fueling his drive.

“She kind of got me motivated into doing some things on my own car,” Lambert said. “Everything snowballed on us and within a short period of time we had a building, a business license and a bunch of equipment.”

Their doors opened April 3rd and Lambert says things are looking for the business. Already people have shown interest in the custom exhaust and muffler concept for their cars. Lambert says Integrity has a lot to offer and a majority of the muffler bends will be done in the shop.