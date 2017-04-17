Special Olympics Montana gears up for Spring Games

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
