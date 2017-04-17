Special Olympics Montana gears up for Spring Games

Get ready for a fun and inspiring day for the annual Spring Games, hosted by Special Olympics Montana.

This year's games will take place on Thursday and Friday, April 21st and 22nd, at the Great Falls High School Memorial Stadium. Organizers say they hope weather will stay nice, but if not, you can find the games in the gym.

The Opening Ceremony will kick off at 9:00am Thursday, and the day will wrap up with a dance and pizza party that night at 6:00pm. On Friday, the fun begins with a Bocce competition at 9:00am and will wrap at 4:30 with the golf competition.

Participants Jamie Darko, who specializes in power lifting, and Nick Roberts, who dominates track and field, both say the event is a chance to not only have a lot of fun competing in the sports they love, but brings together teams from throughout Montana. Representatives from Belt, Browning, Choteau, Cut Bank and Shelby, plus many more, will be participating.

This year will also feature a "young athletes" segment on Thursday, with about 50 participants.

Darko and Roberts say while they are always looking for volunteers, they are mostly hoping to get "cheerleaders" to join in on the crowd and enjoy the day.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by searching "CRARAMT," or visit the Special Olympics Montana website.