4/17: Senior Standout - Glasgow's Tyra Johnson

There is no bond stronger than the one between a father and his daughter. It's a phrase we've heard time and time again: one that certainly applies to Glasgow Scotties softball coach Gil Johnson and his daughter Tyra.

"We're definitely way closer during softball season I think because we spend so much time together," Tyra said.

Spending a lot of time together, in their personal lives and on the softball diamond, is nothing new for the Johnsons.

"I think we started throwing when she was five," said head coach and Tyra's father, Gil Johnson. "Ever since then she's just continued to grow with it and it's been great father, daughter bonding."

Tyra added "when I was about 11 or 12 is when we started to develop different pitches."

In some instances, working with Tyra was about the only way to get Gil through a hard day.

"The only thing that could get me off the couch was her saying 'hey Dad, let's go to the back yard and play catch,'" Gil said.

Playing catch with his ace is something Gil did more often than not.

"Probably 75 percent of his time with me is with softball," Tyra said.

Gil added "she's starting to control a lot of her pitches and she's brought on a couple more pitches also which has helped quite a bit."

Tyra earned all-state honors in each of her first three seasons. So far in her senior campaign she's helped the Scotties go undefeated and has them on the right track toward a Class B/C state title.

"It's just nice to know that you're making someone proud especially someone that's so close to you," Tyra said.

Gil added "all the girls here they're looking to win it all. They're going to want to be a state championship team."