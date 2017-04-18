Fergus Softball Team Adjusts to Higher Expectations

The Fergus Golden Eagles softball team has had a bit of a roller coaster season early.

The team is hovering around the .500-mark, but head coach Mike Mangold said his team is pitching and hitting well. The Eagles' struggles come, at times, on the defensive end.

Fergus returns nearly everyone they had from last year, a team that made it to the state tournament. Due to the team's recent success, the team will need to adjust quickly to higher expectations.

"Right now I'm seeing a little bit of nervousness because we're no doubt calling on more girls to step up," Mangold said. "There are some nerves they'll have to get over right now."

In order to get over those nerves, upperclassmen will need to get the younger players up to speed.

Outfielder Danielle Gapay said that starts with taking every part of the the game seriously.

"We just have to keep practicing and keep our heads up," she said. "[We just need to] do the little things right."