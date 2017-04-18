Third Annual Crosstown Rumble in Town Friday - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Third Annual Crosstown Rumble in Town Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Connect

Third annual Crosstown Rumble boxing event in Great Falls on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Doors open at 6:30. Event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Crosstown Rumble Fight Sheet
Weight  C.M. Russell Great Falls High
130 Tristan Thompson Nick Zent
165 Derrick Price Anthony Maynor
155 Logan Richard Brady Roberts
205 Noah Keys Rick LaMere
170 Kaleb Schliep Devan Logan
120 - Female Bout Ella Carlton Dani Riggin
130 Kai Stewart Cayden Gee-Johnson
210 Carter Durnell Jensen Poirier
190 Seth Bogg Jeremiah Wisenfarth
190 Isaiah Chargois Bryce Vaughn
125 Blaise Goulet-Varty Hunter Renville
220 Austin Kirchner James Lynch
Heavyweight TJ Buchannon Jimmy Oppelt