Third Annual Crosstown Rumble in Town Friday

Third annual Crosstown Rumble boxing event in Great Falls on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Doors open at 6:30. Event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Crosstown Rumble Fight Sheet Weight C.M. Russell Great Falls High 130 Tristan Thompson Nick Zent 165 Derrick Price Anthony Maynor 155 Logan Richard Brady Roberts 205 Noah Keys Rick LaMere 170 Kaleb Schliep Devan Logan 120 - Female Bout Ella Carlton Dani Riggin 130 Kai Stewart Cayden Gee-Johnson 210 Carter Durnell Jensen Poirier 190 Seth Bogg Jeremiah Wisenfarth 190 Isaiah Chargois Bryce Vaughn 125 Blaise Goulet-Varty Hunter Renville 220 Austin Kirchner James Lynch Heavyweight TJ Buchannon Jimmy Oppelt