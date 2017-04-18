Third Annual Crosstown Rumble in Town Friday

Third annual Crosstown Rumble boxing event in Great Falls on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Doors open at 6:30. Event starts at 7:30 p.m.
|Weight
|C.M. Russell
|Great Falls High
|130
|Tristan Thompson
|Nick Zent
|165
|Derrick Price
|Anthony Maynor
|155
|Logan Richard
|Brady Roberts
|205
|Noah Keys
|Rick LaMere
|170
|Kaleb Schliep
|Devan Logan
|120 - Female Bout
|Ella Carlton
|Dani Riggin
|130
|Kai Stewart
|Cayden Gee-Johnson
|210
|Carter Durnell
|Jensen Poirier
|190
|Seth Bogg
|Jeremiah Wisenfarth
|190
|Isaiah Chargois
|Bryce Vaughn
|125
|Blaise Goulet-Varty
|Hunter Renville
|220
|Austin Kirchner
|James Lynch
|Heavyweight
|TJ Buchannon
|Jimmy Oppelt
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.