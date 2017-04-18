Dead trees and a chance for life

When your on a nature walk, usually your taking in all the greenery and wildlife surrounding you. But do you ever notice those trees that look dead and wonder why someone doesn't take them out of there?

Being out in the woods your literally surrounded by nature.

But when you take a closer look you will probably see dead trees or under brush. Most dead fall does need to be cleared to help control wildfires. However the trees also provide another chance at life.

According to the Conservation North West website, a dead tree or snag tree is highly beneficial to our eco system because they provide shelter to insects, birds and can even add to aquatic life because of the woody debris they provide to water sheds.

The Larch Sanctuary website said dead trees also improve the soil by adding organic matter and help retain water during dry periods. Peter Kolb is the Forestry Professor at Montana State University. He says there can be a fine line when it comes to thinning for fire season.

"There's actually some guide lines that have been developed one or two snags per acre for a lot of forest management entities but you really need to know what wild life species your targeting because in some cases a clump of dead trees is better than a sign;e dead tree per acre," said Kolb.

He added dead trees are naturally part of the forest.

The Larch Sanctuary website stated removing the debris and snag trees from water sheds interrupts growth and energy cycles.

He said while dead trees can add fuel to a forest fire, they do serve a purpose in our environment. for example... Woodpeckers tend to use Douglas Fir to make their homes.