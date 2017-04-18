New class offered- Blackfoot Language

According to World Population Review.com, Great Falls has the highest population of Urban Indians in Montana. And right now, the only native language classes offered is through the Little Shell Chippewa.

Tuesday evening, the first class for the Blackfoot Language is starting at Great Falls College MSU. Heading up the Native American Studies class is Don Fish, from the Blackfeet tribe in Browning.

He is also using today's technology to guide him through the lessons.

Originally developed by Old Sun Community College in Alberta, the Blackfeet language app is very interactive, with speaking quizzes and games. One student, Karly Old Person, said this is also a chance to reconnect with tribal roots.

"When asked the question who are we, we need to be able to look back and grasp our concepts with our native language. Because if we don't have that native language there... the English language only explains so much and somewhere in their something gets lost,"said Old Person.

She added you do not have to have any previous experience with the language. The class will be running every Tuesday night at six, in the Native American Student Enrichment Center. And the best news, the classes are free.