10 Things to Know for Wednesday

By Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
    
1. WHY TRUMP TARGETS VISA PROGRAM
    
Turning back to the populism that helped drive his election campaign, the president signs an order he says should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.
    
2. PENCE ASSURES JAPAN OF U.S. SUPPORT
    
"We are with you 100 percent," he tells Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in the aftermath of North Korea's latest failed missile launch.
    
3. FACEBOOK KILLER TAKES HIS OWN LIFE AS POLICE CLOSE IN
    
It marks a violent end to the multistate manhunt for Steve Stephens, whose case renews criticism of the social network over how responsibly it polices objectionable material posted by users.
    
4. SHOOTER TARGETS RANDOM WHITE MEN ON FRESNO STREETS
    
A man kills three people, shouting "Allahu akbar" during his arrest, although authorities say the shooting isn't connected to terrorism.
    
5. U.K. LEADER SEEKS SNAP JUNE 8 ELECTION
    
PM Theresa May hopes to strengthen her hand in European Union exit talks and tighten her grip on a fractious Conservative Party.
    
6. WHO FACES TEST IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE
    
A special election in Georgia is the latest proxy between Republican President Trump and the opposition movement.
    
7. FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED IN HOUSTON
    
His doctors diagnosed a mild case of pneumonia that has been treated and resolved.
    
8. ARKANSAS INMATES TRY VARIETY OF ARGUMENTS TO AVOID DEATH
    
As state officials prepare to carry out a double execution, lawyers for the condemned men look to be taking a different approach: claiming the prisoners are actually innocent.
    
9. WHAT ZUCKERBERG PITCHES AT DEVELOPERS' CONFERENCE
    
Facebook's CEO envisions the marriage of augmented reality and the social network's camera feature enabling people to make even mundane chores look entertaining.
    
10. VIEWERSHIP OF 'O'REILLY FACTOR' DROPS
    
Through four days of the host's vacation, his Fox News Channel show declines an average of 23 percent in the hands of three substitutes.

  • 6-year-old hit by car in Great Falls

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:40:58 GMT
    A 6-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Great Falls Wednesday evening.  According to the Great Falls Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of 29th Street and 2nd Avenue. It is still unclear at this time what led to the accident, or if anyone else was involved.  Police tell KFBB while initial reports are vague, scanner traffic indicates non-life threatening injuries, and the incident "sounded minor." We will continue to update you if mor...
  • Woman sentenced to 20 years in death of boy who was tortured

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:24:59 GMT

    A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the torture and starvation death of a 7-year-old boy. 

  • Great Falls could lose one of it's golf courses

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:06:47 GMT
    Since 1992 the golf course fund has been deficit totaling over $700,000 dollars.  The city manager of Great Falls, Greg Doyon says its simple people are not playing enough golf and the city's general fund is taking the bulk of the hit to keep the courses alive.   Golfers are saying that is not the case. They say its not the their fault because there are still a lot of them that still play the game. It's the city's for not managing funds properly.   As of right now bo...
  • New Autism School Opening This Fall

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:39:36 GMT

    In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, 

  • Was your mobile phone hacked? Security breach reported

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 17:09:55 GMT

    First reported by security expert Nitay Artenstein, a bug in Apple's security allowed hackers to access Broadcom's Wi-Fi chipsets remotely without user interaction. 

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
