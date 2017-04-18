10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:



1. WHY TRUMP TARGETS VISA PROGRAM



Turning back to the populism that helped drive his election campaign, the president signs an order he says should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.



2. PENCE ASSURES JAPAN OF U.S. SUPPORT



"We are with you 100 percent," he tells Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in the aftermath of North Korea's latest failed missile launch.



3. FACEBOOK KILLER TAKES HIS OWN LIFE AS POLICE CLOSE IN



It marks a violent end to the multistate manhunt for Steve Stephens, whose case renews criticism of the social network over how responsibly it polices objectionable material posted by users.



4. SHOOTER TARGETS RANDOM WHITE MEN ON FRESNO STREETS



A man kills three people, shouting "Allahu akbar" during his arrest, although authorities say the shooting isn't connected to terrorism.



5. U.K. LEADER SEEKS SNAP JUNE 8 ELECTION



PM Theresa May hopes to strengthen her hand in European Union exit talks and tighten her grip on a fractious Conservative Party.



6. WHO FACES TEST IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE



A special election in Georgia is the latest proxy between Republican President Trump and the opposition movement.



7. FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED IN HOUSTON



His doctors diagnosed a mild case of pneumonia that has been treated and resolved.



8. ARKANSAS INMATES TRY VARIETY OF ARGUMENTS TO AVOID DEATH



As state officials prepare to carry out a double execution, lawyers for the condemned men look to be taking a different approach: claiming the prisoners are actually innocent.



9. WHAT ZUCKERBERG PITCHES AT DEVELOPERS' CONFERENCE



Facebook's CEO envisions the marriage of augmented reality and the social network's camera feature enabling people to make even mundane chores look entertaining.



10. VIEWERSHIP OF 'O'REILLY FACTOR' DROPS



Through four days of the host's vacation, his Fox News Channel show declines an average of 23 percent in the hands of three substitutes.

