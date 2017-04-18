Granddaughter Speaks Out About Grandfather Killed In Hit-&-Run - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Granddaughter Speaks Out About Grandfather Killed In Hit-&-Run

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A beloved family man killed in a hit and run just south of Great Falls. Now his granddaughter is sharing his story. "He wasn't ready to be done living. He was only 72 years old." Stefani Erdahl says with tears in her eyes.  But a little after ten on Saturday, April 15th, Marvin Knutson was killed along I-15. A tractor-trailer illegally crossed the median and that's when Knutson van ran into it. His family is devastated. "He was such a good person to be gone, taken away this way." Erdahl says. But despite their grief, the family is keeping Knutson’s memory alive, remembering the man he was. "We really want him to be remembered for being just being extremely friendly, generous, and kind."  A hard worker, Knutson was no stranger to elbow-grease. "He built his own company, he sold it, he built his own home. It is red, blue, and white, the colors of the flag. It sticks out like a sore thumb." With all the work he did, he still found time for fun with his family. "We basically did all fun things together.” Erdahl says, choking down tears. “He was my fun grandpa. He had a wonderful since of humor, he just made a joke out of out every single sentence." Now the family is trying to pick up the pieces, mourning the loss of Knutson while the truck driver responsible is still at large. "He's known for being, really, like, give a person the shirt of your back kinda guy. Umm, and we're all just totally shocked by it."

