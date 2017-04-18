GFCC gears up for annual fundraiser

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the torture and starvation death of a 7-year-old boy.
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the torture and starvation death of a 7-year-old boy.
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
First reported by security expert Nitay Artenstein, a bug in Apple's security allowed hackers to access Broadcom's Wi-Fi chipsets remotely without user interaction.
First reported by security expert Nitay Artenstein, a bug in Apple's security allowed hackers to access Broadcom's Wi-Fi chipsets remotely without user interaction.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.