Technology levy meeting Thursday

You may have gotten a ballot in the mail about some school levy's. These are actually property taxes collected to help fund various school program and projects. Great Falls Public School District invites you to their next meeting Thursday night to learn more about the levy's.

Superintendent Tammy Lacey said, last fall's levy will improve the school's infrastructure. However, this one is for upgrading technology in the classroom..... Many of the computers high school students use are at least7 years old. as a result she said they are full and slow. Which can make projects quite frustrating for students.

G-f-p-s wants to ensure they are providing our students with cutting edge programming and technology. That includes access for students to learn how to code--which is the foundation for building computer programs.

Lacey said that careers in technology are on the rise. So, the school district needs to prepare the youth for their own futures right now.

" It really to help us to move forward to bring us in line with the other communities that are also recruiting our students and their competing for scholarships and all the other kinds of jobs that we need to provide with technology in our schools," said Lacey.

Lacey said that a small portion of the levy would be used for staff development that way teachers can quickly implement the new equipment into their teaching plans. This is a ten year $500,000 levy.

Which is replacing the 2002 $75,000 levy.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 5:30 Thursday at Great Falls High School's south campus.