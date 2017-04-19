AG Fox Takes on Montana Substance Abuse

Wednesday, Attorney General Tim Fox took to the Capitol steps to announce the new approach his office is taking at addressing Montana’s substance abuse problem.

The initiative is called “Aid Montana” or Addressing the Impact of Drugs. Fox said law enforcement isn’t the only way of addressing substance abuse in Montana. Other approaches like treatment, education and coordination efforts are critical to getting ahead of the problem-all of which will be components to Aid Montana.

“Fighting the effects of dangerous drugs should be immune to the effects of partisan politics,” said Fox. “And I think we see that here today with both Democrats and Republicans standing up for this plan.”

Fox’s office and the Montana Healthcare Foundation will hold six listening sessions across the state this summer to hear experiences from those affected by substance abuse. Fox hopes to have a strategic plan for Aid Montana by the 2019 legislative session to give lawmakers a road map in the areas that they can help combat Montana’s substance problem.