OPI staffer paid more hourly than Arntzen - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

OPI staffer paid more hourly than Arntzen

In a time that many state agencies are seeing cuts in Montana, one elected official is paying her staffer more than she makes. Transparency.mt.gov lists out the wages for all state employees. On that list is Patrick Beddow, named as personal staff to State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

Beddow is listed as making $90 per hour, while the Arntzen makes $50 per hour.

However, Arntzen’s office point out Beddow is not a typical full time staffer working 40 hour weeks. In fact that's about how much he works for OPI a month. In the future, he is expected to work even less.

In comparison, the employee who served in the same role under Denise Juneau made about half of Beddow’s hourly rate.

But Arntzen argues reports on his pay are out of context. Beddow will make $35,000 per year for his work at OPI. His role is to advise Arntzen in her position on the state’s Land board, made up of the state's top five elected officials. They meet monthly about generating money for public schools through revenue from state trust lands.

Arntzen says while Governor Bullock has the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to advise him, it’s important that she too -as the vice chair- have top notch consultation.

While a comparable staffer under Juneau’s administration was paid less than half of Beddow’s hourly rate, Arntzen argues her administration is overall more financially responsible.

“We are very fiscally minded here. We came into this administration with seven individuals,” said Arntzen. “Denise Juneau, the previous superintendent, left with 11. We are saving the state at this time when we do our budget. We are saving the state almost a quarter of a million dollars- in tax dollars- by being very much more efficient here.”

In fiscal year 2016, staffers cost Juneau $830,000. Arntzen is budgeted to spend just under $600,000 on staff in fiscal year 2018.

Arntzen says at $90 per hour, Beddow is is well worth his 40 years of experience in Montana lands.

