Great Falls High Softball Playing Well on the Diamond

The softball diamond is burning up all because of the Great Falls High Bison softball team.

The record proves this because they're 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Eastern AA conference play, after taking down Billings Skyview in a doubleheader sweep last week. Head coach Mike Coleman says his pitchers Erin Hocker and Molly Schmitz are pitching well from the mound, plus his top six hitters have been effective from the plate. Coleman also says there are three things that have made his program successful so far this year.

"Our pitching has been doing real well and our hitting has really been coming on that. That's the big thing. Our defense has been solid too. If those three things are good, you'll win games," said head coach Mike Coleman.

"Our biggest thing is focusing on everything that we do so when it comes to hitting we're focusing on the ball and making sure we watch it from the pitcher's hand and hit and release. And then defensively we're staying focused. We're getting to the ball and moving our feet and trying to get the out," said junior pitcher Erin Hocker.

Great Falls High hosts Butte in an Eastern AA doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m at the Great Falls Multi-Sports Complex.