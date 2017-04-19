UGF Performing Arts presents 1776: The Musical - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UGF Performing Arts presents 1776: The Musical

Posted: Updated:

Calling all history buffs, political pundits, or those who just love a good musical: the University of Great Falls presents 1776: The Musical.

The play, which cast members have been preparing for for over two months, features the story of John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin in their fight for independence. Junior Travis Vermulm, who will be playing John Adams, says what makes this performance unique is the amount of people involved; with right around 25 cast members and a countless number of people behind the scenes, he says this will be a fantastic production with several moving elements. 

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, April 21st: 7:30pm

Saturday, April 22nd: 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, April 23rd: 2:00pm

Thursday, April 27th: 7:30pm

Friday, April 28th: 7:30pm

Saturday, April 29th: 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are available at the door and online here. They are $18/adult and $12/child on Friday and Saturday nights, or $15/adult and $10/child on Thursday and matinees. 

