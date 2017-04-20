Spraker pleads guilty to child pornography

Ryan Andrew Spraker made another appearance in the Cascade County Courthouse Thursday. He was arrested last year and charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse of children.

In October Spraker plead not guilty to all charges. Thursday he changed that plea to guilty. The State of Montana called one of the investigating officers from the Great Falls Police Department who specializes in Internet Crimes Against Children.

He said he was investigating an IP address at the accused house when they found 24 files of child pornography on his laptop. As well as a Japanese anime site depicting children in sexual acts. Evidence also showed Spraker had downloaded 30 images child pornography from his place of work.

The state dropped 29 of the 30 charges due to his change of plea.

The agreement is non binding meaning both sides can make their recommendations however the final sentencing will be left up the judge.

based on current law, The maximum time in prison Spraker could face is 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Also appearing in court today for sentencing Anthony Lee Maier Jr. Last August he and others were arrested in connection with a motorcycle gang related incident.

In June of 2016 a Jeep Cherokee was reportedly fired upon 38 times. Maier read an apology letter today in court. How ever the judge said in light of prior convictions in other Montana counties he sentenced Maier to 10 years with five years suspended which will be served concurrently with his other charges.