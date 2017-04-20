Spring cleaning could stir up Hantavirus

Great Falls - As you're doing your spring cleaning this year and some experts say that you could be stirring up something that might make you very sick. The Hantavirus is carried by rodents, and it's a serious issue. Health officials say 25% of cases here in the state have resulted in death.

Humans can get infected with Hantavirus through contact with rodents including deer mice. Health officials say the virus can be transmitted through the air which can happen when people are sweeping their homes or doing some spring cleaning. However, Bowen Trystianson with the Cacade City County Health Department says that there are precautions you can take to keep you and your family safe from getting this virus.

"Try to make sure that if you have any gaps that are larger than 1/4 inch, they can squeeze into a small space. Seal them in if you can, if you need weather stripping, but try to minimize all those cracks around sink pipes, anything that leads outside can be a way for them to get inside," said Trystianson.

Trystianson says you can also use disinfectant spray and bleach to clean areas inside your home that mice have been in. Some symptoms of Hantavirus include fatigue, fever and muscle aches and even coughing and shortness of breath.