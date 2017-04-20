Budget Inches Closer to Passing

With nine days left in session, Representatives moved the state budget one step closer to being passed with a 60-40 vote.

Friday, the House is expected to take a final vote on the budget and if it passes, then it will need get a signature from Governor Bullock before its adopted for the biennium.

Thursday, the House gave initial approval to the changes the Senate made, leaving the budget at $10.3 billion.

Bill Sponsor Nancy Ballance says while cuts were made to most agencies, the budget still takes care of essential services. Democrats were not pleased with where the budget stands. They say the legislature did not take advantage of many opportunities for revenue, forcing them to make cuts that should not have been made.

“We had the opportunity to have offshore corporations and multinational out of state corporations pay the same tax rate as our Montana companies and we chose to not take that opportunity,” said Minority Leader Jenny Eck. “We had the opportunity to ask millionaires to pay a little more in income tax. And what happens when we don't take those opportunities is that it's the working folks who pay .”

The main gaps that Democrats are worried about are those to the university system and money for care workers and child family service employees.

Once the budget is adopted, legislators will have finished what is mandatory for them to accomplish in Helena. As far as infrastructure goes, over $200 million in infrastructure cash bills have already been passed. But there is no guarantee that the legislature will pass a bonding bill, which would benefit veterans and schools.