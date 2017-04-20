Dr. Seuss book educates Sunnyside students about the environment

Over 40 years ago, Dr. Seuss wrote ‘The Lorax’ to explain to his young readers the importance of protecting our environment.

Now a first grade teacher in Great Falls is using the same book to explain the message to his class for this upcoming Earth Day. Josh Mueller says Seuss books are an important part of his yearly lesson plan. He specifically wanted to save ‘The Lorax’ for this week.

One important message he hopes students learn is a quote from the book: “Unless someone like you care a whole awful lot. Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

“That really helps with the kids connecting with the story and just being able to see that they can read a book, and they can save the world at the same time just by recycling, reusing and reducing their waste,” Mueller said.

Students say they liked what the Lorax character believed in, and how the Lorax explains the importance of trees. Mueller says the students also watched ‘The Lorax’ movie. Connecting the film with the has been a fun and interesting experience for the kids.

He hopes Sunnyside will continue teaching the lesson plan in the future. Next year his goal is to also have his class do an Earth friendly project at home.