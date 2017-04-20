Senator Tester seeks help from White House to battle meth in Montana

Senator Jon Tester is continuing the fight against Montana's meth epidemic. The state's senior senator wants to work with the Trump administration to improve and expand drug abuse prevention programs and treatment specifically here in Montana.

According to a press release from Senator Tester's office, in Montana the rate of hospital admissions due to methamphetamine overdoses is above the national average and has more than doubled in recent years.

Last year, Tester urged the Pentagon to increase resources to fight the rise of drug trafficking in eastern Montana.

In 2014 he held a congressional field hearing to look into law enforcement needs during the Bakken oil boom, which is a known hot spot for drug and human trafficking.

we reached out to senator tester's office regarding his most recent push.

In a letter he wrote to the Trump administration he says " while our nation has rightly engaged in an extended conversation about preventing and treating opioid abuse we too have overlooked the devastating impacts of methamphetamine abuse, and to defeat this epidemic we must all work together at all level to keep our Montana families and communities safe.