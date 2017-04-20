CMR Area Special Olympics Spring Games

Today marked the opening ceremonies for the spring events of Special Olympics Montana.
Special Olympics Montana gives opportunities for competitors to experience encouragement, empowerment, and acceptance from the community.
Athletes say their favorite parts include getting their ribbons and the support they get from friends and family.
SWX Montana's Clara Goodwin gave us a look a opening day. The events will continue through Friday, April 21st at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.