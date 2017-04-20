GFPS proposes $500k technology levy - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPS proposes $500k technology levy

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - On Thursday, members of the community learned more about a proposed $500,000 10-year technology levy..Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) officials are asking you to make a decision, and it involves a 'yes' or 'no vote on a proposed technology levy. If passed, the new $500,000 levy would replace a $75,000 one that dates back to 2002. 

"The future is always before us and we're always reaching to the future and the future's always changing, but we have an obligation to educate students the best way we can," said Tammy Lacey, Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools. 

Lacey says that the levy would give students state of the art technology, but it will cost taxpayers roughly $425,000 over a 10 year period. This breaks down to different amounts based on your home's value. For example, the tax on a $100,000 home would be roughly $4.65 and a $200,000 home would be $9.32 a year. 

"Some of the objections I've heard people say is that we just passed the bond levy last fall, and I just remind them that bond starts with a 'B' which means we can only put it into buildings," said Lacey. 

This proposed levy is separate from the nearly $100 million bond levy that was approved last October. That levy will go toward infrastructure upgrades. This new levy would replace old computers, printers, projectors and more.

"Not only are they outdated but there are a lot of programs and applications that won't work with them so a lot of the projects that we have students use require faster running and more types of applications," said Beth Thomas, 9th grade Earth and Space Science Teacher at Great Falls High. 

If the new levy does not pas, then the old $75,000 one will still remain in place. Voters have until election day, Tuesday May 2, to make their decisions.

You should have received your ballot in the mail already, If you haven't, you can pick one up at the Cascade Co. Elections Office. 

