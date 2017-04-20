GFPS proposes $500k technology levy

Last year, the Belt Huskies football team finished it's season at 5-4 after losing in the first round of the Class C '8-Man' playoffs to Fairview, and they are hoping to make it back there again for the fourth time in a row.
20 Great Falls High football players volunteer to help out during a youth camp. In turn, the players learned how to coach
Families from all over the state came out to enjoy the fun, sun and planes.
There were several aerobatic performances that had children smiling from ear to ear but one parents says its more that just showing up to see planes.
Devon Mindrup said, " its the memories that last, even when im gone they will always have memories."
Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
