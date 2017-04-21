UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting sends man to hospital

UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, one adult male is being treated at Benefis Hospital after an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Great Falls Thursday evening.

GFPD Chief David Bowen says officers responded to reports of a disturbance between two adults at 9:50pm, on the 4200 Block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, a female and male were fighting. Bowen says when police approached the male, he was holding a weapon, and refused commands. It was then that an officer fired his duty weapon, wounding the suspect.

The male suspect is currently in stable condition at Benefis Hospital. The female was also transported to Benefis to be treated for injured sustained in the original altercation.

Chief Bowen says they are "grateful none of our officers were seriously injured," and ask for the public's patience and cooperation.

The identities of those involved is still unknown. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Just after 10:00pm, reports came through dispatch of shots fired on the 4200 Block of Central Avenue. Our reporter on the scene says more than ten police cars are present, and crime tape is surrounding what appears to be an apartment complex. As of 11:00pm, Central Avenue is completely blocked off.

At least one officer tells KFBB the public is not in danger. Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB they saw at least one body bag leave the premise.

Authorities are still investigating. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.