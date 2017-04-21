Keeping you animals safe this spring

A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Families from all over the state came out to enjoy the fun, sun and planes.
There were several aerobatic performances that had children smiling from ear to ear but one parents says its more that just showing up to see planes.
Devon Mindrup said, " its the memories that last, even when im gone they will always have memories."
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
