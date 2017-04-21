Keeping you animals safe this spring - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Keeping you animals safe this spring

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -


As spring temperatures begin to rise so will the chances of your pet, livestock and even you coming in contact with rabies.


For livestock bats, coyotes and fox are the top animals which can carry and transmit rabies, but a local veterinarian says there are a few steps you can take for protection.

Doctor Kalahari Kastelic, at Indian Hammer Veterinary Services, says this warmer weather is bringing animals out of their dens and closer to the city looking for food. 
She says if you were to come in contact with these animals, don't attempt to feed or pet them and if they're acting abnormal, you should actually call law enforcement.
However, there's one easy solution that can keep  your pets from contracting the disease.

Keeping the outside of your house well lit is another easy deterrent for these animals, as they like come out foraging at night.

