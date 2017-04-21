UGF Softball Needs Miracle for Tournament Berth

The University of Great Falls softball team will need some help if they want to make it to the NAIA Tournament this season.

The Argos have a slim chance of competing as they are second to last in the conference standings at 5-16. Head coach Joey Egan says only the top six teams will make it into the playoffs.

In 2016, the Argos made the program's debut at the NAIA tourney.

At the very least, in the last two weeks of regular season competition, the Argos want to finish off strong.

"Right I now I think we just need to concentrate how we're going to build this program and what we the seniors are going to leave us with and how to enjoy these seniors their final game of the game that they love," said senior first baseman Hali Gruntowicz. "They have done a good job of keeping their spirits up."

"The past couple of weekends, we've had a lot of hits string together," added Egan. We've been scoring a lot of runs. The only thing that hurts us is errors. So we've got to clean it up this weekend and hopefully get as many wins as possible to set us up for the most success."

The Argos face Oregon Tech Saturday at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. as part of a triple header.

All three games will be Cascade Conference matchups.