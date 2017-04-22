Lights Football Team Stresses Importance of Offseason Grind

The MSU-Northern Lights football team held its annual spring game Saturday and there were some considerable differences compared to last year's team.

The biggest difference in this year's team is the Lights are more balanced offensively.

The lights are without last season's leading rusher Zach McKinley which head coach Aaron Christensen said is a big reason for focusing more on the passing game.

The defense also showed up in the spring game. The unit created some turnovers and limited explosive plays offensively which is something that plagued the Lights a season ago.

After a good showing in all three phases of the game, the team said they need to take that same focus into the offseason so that they're in shape and ready to compete in the fall.

"We always talk to our guys that you can't turn it on and off," Christensen said. "So you can't come to practice and then back to your dorm room or your house and say 'that's it, I'm done with that until the next practice. We have to always be on and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys and will try to do that every time."

The players seem to buy into that mindset.

"The whole team has to stay committed over the summer," said junior receiver Sam Mix. "Listening to coaches, listening to the lifting plan, just get after it, keep working, and just be fully committed to the team."

The Lights kick their season off September 2nd in Billings against Rocky Mountain College.