Carroll Saints Hold Spring Game in Helena

The Carroll Saints football team held its annual spring game at Nelson Stadium on Saturday. A handful of quarterbacks hit the field including senior leader Tanner Gustavsen. He had two touchdowns plays after hand offs by last year's top rushers Major Ali and Ryan Walsh.

"We wanted to see what Ryan Walsh and Major Ali could do as a one-two punch at running back, and we're really excited about that," said head coach Mike Van Diest.

"We're trying to win games. Ryan and I talk a lot about it. We're not really worried about yards. We're just trying to win. It's nice to lean on the run game and continue that into the season," said running back Major Ali.

However on defense,.

"This was probably our worst day of defense overall. Couple of fourth down stops by our number two and number threes. I don't think our number ones stepped up to the plate and played as dominating as we could," said head coach Van Diest.

The Saints will be back out on the field in the later summer for fall practice ahead of the 2017 season.