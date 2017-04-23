Another annual event took over Great Falls this weekend. Sunday wraps up the 8th Annual Gem and Bead show here in the Electric City. And it wasn't only beads from around the world for you to check out.

Now if you're someone who loves to create using different style of art or just getting started, checking out a gem and bead show can just the thing you need for your creative spirit.

you can start small with seed beads or big with huge beads. And if you need a little help Toni Seibert is on hand with suggestions.



"I love to see what people make. I always tell people they should bring it in and show me because I'm so curious. People different combinations of bead, things maybe i would have never thought of and would have never used. It's always fun to see what they create," said Seibert.



She said art is about learning from each other.

And adds she's excited for the next bead show because they are heading to Bozeman.

She said that she always looks forward to seeing what people have created since she saw them last.