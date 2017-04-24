Man shot by police officer charged with kidnapping, assault

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who was shot by a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon.



The Great Falls Tribune reports (gftrib.com/2q7Lmbh) charges were filed Monday against Kevin J. Parisian of Great Falls. Court records say Parisian was holding a knife to a woman's throat Thursday night and refused orders to drop it before an officer shot him.



Court records do not say where on Parisian's body he was shot. He was arrested after his release from the hospital on a warrant that set his bail at $250,000.



The officer who fired the weapon was placed on administrative leave. The officer's name was not released.



The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.



