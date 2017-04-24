UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff

UPDATE: Authorities have confirmed Carmen Gopher was taken into custody after Monday evening's standoff on the northwest side of town.

UPDATE: Witnesses tell KFBB the suspect is Carmen Gopher. We have placed several calls with the Great Falls Police Department, they have not yet confirmed this information.

UPDATE: Our reporter on scene says Great Falls Police have at least one person in custody after today's standoff. GFPD has confirmed that the suspect is a male; he was carried out on a stretcher, and could have possible head injuries. No word yet on who the suspect is or how police were able to get him out of the home. As of 8:40pm, the scene has been mostly cleared. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Great Falls Police said a man was involved in a hit and run accident downtown at an unknown address. The driver took off heading towards the area of Riverview where he ran into another vehicle before stopping and running into his home. GFPD came on scene just before 5:00pm at 2nd Ave NW and Smelter. Authorities said they are waiting on a search warrant to enter the home. Police are asking everyone to stay clear of the area as they continue keep everyone safe.