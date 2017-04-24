Suspect arrested in hit-and-run accident that killed Canadian ma - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run accident that killed Canadian man

Posted: Updated:

One Canadian man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 72-year-old man in Great Falls on April 15th. Jeroslav Kleberc was charged with felonies including negligent homicide and tampering and fabricating with physical evidence. Kleberc was arrested in Waller County, Texas on April 19th and is currently in custody. We spoke with officers at the county jail who confirmed that Kleberc was detained, but the determination of his return to Montana is unsure.

Marvin Knutson of Saskatchewan, was driving a Dodge caravan on Interstate 15 near the Great Falls International Airport when  his vehicle and a semi-truck carrying lumber collided. Knutson died at the scene. Kleberc, who is believed to be the driver of the semi, also faces a charge of failure to remain at the scene.

  • Most Popular

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...