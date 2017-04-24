Suspect arrested in hit-and-run accident that killed Canadian man

One Canadian man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 72-year-old man in Great Falls on April 15th. Jeroslav Kleberc was charged with felonies including negligent homicide and tampering and fabricating with physical evidence. Kleberc was arrested in Waller County, Texas on April 19th and is currently in custody. We spoke with officers at the county jail who confirmed that Kleberc was detained, but the determination of his return to Montana is unsure.

Marvin Knutson of Saskatchewan, was driving a Dodge caravan on Interstate 15 near the Great Falls International Airport when his vehicle and a semi-truck carrying lumber collided. Knutson died at the scene. Kleberc, who is believed to be the driver of the semi, also faces a charge of failure to remain at the scene.