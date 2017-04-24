Suspect in officer related shooting appears in court - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Suspect in officer related shooting appears in court

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The man Great Falls Police shot last Thursday night during a domestic disturbance is now facing charges of kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, when officers arrived at
Kevin Parisian's home around 10 o'clock. He had a knife held to a woman's throat when he flung the door open.
Officer Thadeus Kimmett told Parisian to drop the weapon. However, he refused.
Officer Kimmett then fired his gun and wounded the suspect.
The female victim stated Parisian had been beating her and pulling her hair when she used her IPad to call 9-1-1. 
Officer Kimmett has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, Parisian remains at the Cascade County Detention Center with his bond set at $250,000. 

