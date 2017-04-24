"Daddy Daughter" Dance to help Grande Vista Park Playground

Time to put your dancing shoes on a spend some quality time with Dad, while helping out a great cause for the Great Falls Community.

Join the Second Annual citywide Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, May 12th from 6:00-8:00pm at Meadowlark Elementary. Tickets are $25/couple, "additional princesses" are an extra $10. All proceeds from the event will go towards new playground equipment at Grande Vista Park. Organizer Casey Furr says the park currently has no playground or toys whatsoever; this money, Furr says, will not only provide the basic equipment for a functioning park, but will also be all-inclusive, meaning there will be more options for handicapped children as well.

In addition to the dancing, there will be delicious food and a silent auction featuring gifts from several different businesses throughout the community.

The dance is citywide; children do not have to be part of the Great Falls Public School District. To register, pick up a registration form at Amazing Toys or any elementary schools' front desks. Once you pick that form up, drop off or mail checks and forms to Secretary Mrs. Mecham, at 2704 2nd Avenue South, Great Falls 59405.

For more information or any questions, call Casey Furr at 788-4002.